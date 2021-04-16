DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami) — Surveillance video shows a driver crashing through two traffic arms and jumping a rising drawbridge in Daytona Beach.
The SUV crashed through two traffic arms and smashed the windshield but the driver continued over the bridge as it was going up.
Police said they believe they have identified the driver but no arrest has been made yet.
Both sets of traffic arms have been replaced.
A motorcyclist jumped the same bridge about five weeks earlier.