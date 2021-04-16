MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The heat is on as weekend temperatures are expected to climb as high as the 90s. We could be tying or breaking some records, according to CBS4 Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.

Friday morning started quite pleasant with mostly upper 60s and low 70s. A few inland areas enjoyed cooler temperatures in the low to mid 60s. It was milder across the Keys with mid to upper 70s. Some patchy fog also developed inland and over on the West coast.

Friday afternoon will be mainly dry, mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday night will be comfortable again with lows around 70 degrees close to the coast and a bit cooler inland with low in the upper 60s. Patchy fog will be possible overnight.

This weekend will be sizzling as the winds shift out of the Southwest. Record heat will be possible as highs soar to the low 90s.

The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 90 degrees in Miami on Saturday and the old record high is 91 degrees set back in 1908.

On Sunday the forecast calls for a high of 92 degrees in Miami and the old record is 93 set back in 2020.

In Ft. Lauderdale highs are forecast to reach the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. The old record high for Ft. Lauderdale on Saturday is 92 degrees set back in 1939 and the old record high on Sunday is 93 degrees set back in 2020.

Bottom line: it will be very hot and humid through the weekend. The rain chance begins to increase late Sunday into Monday due to more moisture around.

Highs will be in the upper 80s early next week.