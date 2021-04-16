MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man has claimed a $5 million top prize from the Florida Lottery.
Joaquin Chavez Gonzalez, 49, won a $5 million top prize from the $20 Monopoly Jackpot Scratch-Off game.READ MORE: Miami Weather: South Florida Set To Sizzle This Weekend
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,562,000.00.READ MORE: Rude Awakening For Elderly Couple, Slightly Hurt After Car Slams Into Miramar Home
Chavez Gonzalez purchased his winning ticket from Petroleum Enterprises, located at 5688 West Flagler Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
Congratulations Joaquin!MORE NEWS: Taste Of The Town: Chefs Jose Mendin And Santo Agnello Open Italian Eatery Casa Isola
CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.