By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Florida Lottery, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man has claimed a $5 million top prize from the Florida Lottery.

Joaquin Chavez Gonzalez, 49, won a $5 million top prize from the $20 Monopoly Jackpot Scratch-Off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,562,000.00.

Chavez Gonzalez purchased his winning ticket from Petroleum Enterprises, located at 5688 West Flagler Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Congratulations Joaquin!

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

