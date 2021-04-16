FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Broward Health caregivers received a star-studded surprise on Friday when Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham unexpectedly stopped by the COVID-19 vaccination site located at DRV PNK stadium.

Beckham just popped in for a quick visit to give his thanks for all of their hard work and dedication.

“I want to personally say thank you for everything that you do because what you’ve done over the last few months have been incredible and for you to be doing it here in our facility means even more,” said Beckham.

He also thanked them for vaccinating the team.

“We really appreciate everything that you’ve done, every single day for hours and hours and hours. Honestly, it’s incredible what you guys do and thank you for looking after the team.”

The Inter Miami CF team has its first game Sunday at the Fort Lauderdale stadium against the LA Galaxy.