MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The race to vaccinate people continues in South Florida. As starting Tuesday, all FEMA-funded sites will begin administering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Most of the large sites across South Florida will now be providing COVID vaccines without appointments.

With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine paused by the federal government due to reports of links to rare blood clots, sites will continue to administer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

On Friday, the FEMA-funded North Miami Dade college’s north campus was not packed.

But it may be busier within the coming days, because starting on Tuesday, South Florida residents will be able to get their first dose of Pfizer at the MDC site.

Over at Hard Rock Stadium, they have also been administering the first dose of the Pfizer shot.

Sixteen and 17 years olds are now eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine with a parent or guardian.

Also happening this week, all state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in Broward County are no longer requiring appointments. You can just show up and wait in line for your shot.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County announced the change on Thursday.