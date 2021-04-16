MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a rude awakening for a Miramar couple early Friday morning after a car smashed into their home.
It happened in the 66-hundred block of Miramar Parkway.READ MORE: Miami Man Wins $5 Million In Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Game
The homeowner said his elderly parents were sleeping in the room where the car hit.READ MORE: Miami Weather: South Florida Set To Sizzle This Weekend
They suffered some cuts from glass.MORE NEWS: Taste Of The Town: Chefs Jose Mendin And Santo Agnello Open Italian Eatery Casa Isola
The homeowner also said speeding and accidents are big problems on the street which was evident when a police cruiser, on the scene investigating the crash, was struck by another vehicle.