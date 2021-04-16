  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a rude awakening for a Miramar couple early Friday morning after a car smashed into their home.

It happened in the 66-hundred block of Miramar Parkway.

The homeowner said his elderly parents were sleeping in the room where the car hit.

They suffered some cuts from glass.

Vehicle strike police car which was on the scene investigating another car which had slammed into a Miramar home on April 16, 2021. (CBS4)

The homeowner also said speeding and accidents are big problems on the street which was evident when a police cruiser, on the scene investigating the crash, was struck by another vehicle.

