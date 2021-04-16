MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CVS Health and the NAACP are launching an effort to get people vaccinated.
The pharmacy is starting up clinics across Miami to make sure everyone, especially those living in minority communities have the chance to get their shot at an event in Miami Gardens today, the president of the Miami Dade chapter of the NAACP says access is key.
"The access is very important. Initially, reports read that communities that were more fluid were getting access to the vaccine and very high rates than what happened within the Black community," said Daniella Pierre.
CVS clinics will provide vaccinations at the YMCA of Allapattah family branch, Charles Hadley Park, and Maximo Gomez Park.
You can make an appointment by calling this number 1-855-287-6789