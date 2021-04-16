MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 7,296 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

That brings the total to 2,155,744 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 93 additional deaths, bringing the total to 35,000.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.83% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.14%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,464 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 15 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,029.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 467,464.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.71% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.27%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 936 new cases and 21 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,762.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 226,990 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.12% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.30%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 16 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,711 cases and 50 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.10% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.64%.