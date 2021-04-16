MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating a stabbing at a produce wholesale company.
Chopper 4 was over the scene in Allapattah at the Nickey Gregory Company.READ MORE: Lawyers For Ex Florida State Senator Frank Artiles Enter Not Guilty Plea, Ask For Jury Trial
Police say someone was stabbed at that location.READ MORE: Inter Miami's David Beckham Surprises Health Care Workers At Team Stadium In Fort Lauderdale
Authorities said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Doesn't Believe Unemployment Benefit Increase Is Needed
Officers detained one person, but have not released a name.