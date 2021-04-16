WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Allapattah, Local TV, Miami News, Stabbing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating a stabbing at a produce wholesale company.

Chopper 4 was over the scene in Allapattah at the Nickey Gregory Company.

Police say someone was stabbed at that location.

Authorities said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Officers detained one person, but have not released a name.

