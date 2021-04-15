MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Are you still working from home during the pandemic? WalletHub crunched some data to rank the best and worst states for working from home.

According to the WalletHub study, 71% of people who can do their jobs remotely are still working from home.

The finance website compared 50 states and the District of Columbia and ranked them by looking at factors like internet access/costs and average home square footage.

With a total score of 60.50, Florida tied Colorado as the 12th best place to live for people working from home.

Florida ranked fifth overall in the work environment category, while ranking 26th in living environment.

Here’s a look at the top five:

Delaware North Carolina Georgia New Hampshire Tennessee

Alaska was rated as the worst state to work from home, with low scores for work and living environments. Here’s a look at the other bottom five:

Hawaii North Dakota Mississippi Arkansas

Not from Florida or any of the other places mentioned? Well, click here to find out where your state ranks.