Miami (CBS Miami) — A huge fire erupted after a crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying fuel and a vehicle on SR 112 shutdown/Airport Expressway early Thursday morning.
The accident happened near NW 12th Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m.READ MORE: Miami Proud: 'No More Tears' Founder Somy Ali Devoted To Helping Victims Of Domestic Violence
The driver of the tractor-trailer said a car was speeding on the shoulder trying to get around him when the shoulder ran out and they collided. A second car was also hit.
The driver of the tractor-trailer lost control and slammed into the medium. The tractor-trailer then erupted into flames.READ MORE: Miami Hit And Run Crash Sends Man To The Hospital
The tractor-trailer was carrying about 100 gallons of fuel at the time of the crash. Firefighters took about 10 to 15 minutes to put out the flames.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of SR 112 were shut down for several hours as the crash scene was cleaned up.MORE NEWS: Hollywood Police Involved Shooting, One Man In Custody
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.