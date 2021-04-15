MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New research from Oxford University shows the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of getting COVID-19, despite recent blood clot concerns.

Researchers say that the risk of cerebral venous thrombosis, or CVT for short, is eight to 10 times higher after COVID infection than from the vaccines meant to protect against the virus.

This comes after very few reports of rare blood clotting from both the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

The importance of this finding is it brings it back to the fact that this is a horrible illness that has a whole variety of effects, including increased risk of CVT and portal vein thrombosis (PVT) in this group.

The Oxford study has not yet been reviewed by scientists or published.

The study looked at 500,000 COVID-19 patients and found CVT occurred at a rate of 39 in a million people after infection.

For the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, those numbers were four in a million. AstraZeneca numbers show five in a million.