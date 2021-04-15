MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s getting easier to get a COVID vaccine in Broward County. No appointment is needed now at most of the drive-thru sites.

Markham Park was busy Thursday as people took advantage of the change to get their Pfizer shot.

Juan Ventura and Yolanda Alvarez were among those who visited the site.

“We were kind of nervous but excited,” said Ventura.

Over at Hard Rock Stadium, vaccines are being administered without appointments.

Folks CBS4 spoke with said they will still follow CDC guidelines when they get their second Pfizer shot.

“We need to be responsible about this, not because of us but others,” one person said.

Also on Thursday, college students got their vaccine under Jackson Health’s expanding vaccine program.

COVID has transformed college life. Many South Florida campuses look like ghost towns as classes moved online and futures were put on hold.

This program is open to anyone in a private or state-run college in Miami-Dade, and vaccinations will be given at three locations countywide.

Camila Gutierrez, an international student from Bolivia, said she wouldn’t be able to get a shot back home.