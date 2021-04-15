MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office is showing off the newest member of the BSO family, bloodhound Anthem D. Ryce.

The 10-week-old bloodhound joins Deputy Kelli Covet and his big sister, K-9 Macie, as he trains to help search for missing endangered people, such as children, the elderly, individuals with special needs and individuals living with mental illness.

K-9 D. Ryce will undergo an extensive in-house training before being certified with the National Police Bloodhound Association. Afterwards, he’ll hit the Broward County streets in search of the most vulnerable missing people.

He is the third bloodhound to join the BSO family this year. This past February, BSO welcomed K-9s Ryley and Bluey to the agency. All three bloodhounds were donated to the agency through the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction.

Jimmy Ryce was 9-years old when he was kidnapped, sexually abused, and murdered more than 25 years ago in the Redland in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The center, founded by his parents Don and Claudine Ryce, provides free bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies across the United States.

The D. Ryce portion of K-9 Anthem’s name is a tribute to Don Ryce, who passed away in October 2020.