MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 12-year-old Farrah Sanders.
According to police, Farrah went missing Thursday from an apartment in the 5160 block of NE 2 Court.
She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a white bear design on the front with blue jeans.
Farrah, who stands 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, has brown and pink braids.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Miami PD at (305) 603-6300.