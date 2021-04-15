  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 12-year-old Farrah Sanders.

According to police, Farrah went missing Thursday from an apartment in the 5160 block of NE 2 Court.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a white bear design on the front with blue jeans.

Farrah, who stands 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, has brown and pink braids.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Miami PD at (305) 603-6300.

