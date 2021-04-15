  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:hit and run, Local TV, Miami Hit and Run, Miami News, Miami Police

MIAMI(CBS Miami) — Miami police are investigating a hit and run crash that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened Wednesday night just before 8:30 p.m. at SW 8th Avenue and 7th Street in Little Havana.

Police said a man in his 30s was hit by a vehicle, that driver sped off.

The man was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Miami police have asked for the public’s help in finding the driver. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

CBSMiami.com Team