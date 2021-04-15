MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hialeah Gardens.
According to MDPD, a suspect opened fire on officers after shooting two people and a dog at a different location.READ MORE: Florida Senate Signs Off On Controversial Protest Bill
A CBS4 crew on the scene noted there was a police cruiser with a shattered window and bullet markings around a pickup truck.READ MORE: Miami PD Asking For Help Finding 12-Year-Old Farrah Sanders
Police have not shared any other details at this time.MORE NEWS: Florida Senate Pushes For Higher Jobless Benefits
Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.