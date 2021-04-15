MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Stressing the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was joined by faith leaders at a vaccination event Thursday at Zoo Miami.

The plea to get vaccinated came one day after the county reached a major milestone – more than one million vaccine doses had been administered.

“This milestone shows just how far we have come in our efforts to protect our community and put the pandemic behind us,” said Levine Cava.

Father Ferry Brutus, with Christ the King Catholic Church in Perrine, said vaccinations are an important step in making sure his congregation is safe.

“It is protection for them and it’s protection for other people. As a community, we have to work together and to do everything possible to help others keep healthy and safe,” he said.

According to the county’s vaccine report, 384,327 people have received their first dose and nearly 620-thousand people in the county have been fully vaccinated.