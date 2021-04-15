MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade is making progress on getting its residents vaccinated for COVID-19 but more needs to be done.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said one million county residents had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

“This milestone shows just how far we have come in our efforts to protect our community and put the pandemic behind us. I’m forever grateful to all the frontline health workers and first responders who have kept us safe throughout this crisis – and whose hard work to get shots in arms is moving us closer to the end of the pandemic every single day,” she said in a statement.

“To all those who haven’t yet received their shot, please get vaccinated. It’s truly our best shot to protect ourselves and loved ones and move our community forward,” she added.

To that end, on Thursday Jackson Health System launched a new initiative to get college students vaccinated.

They’ve partnered with universities in Miami-Dade, including Barry University, Florida International University, Florida Memorial University, Miami Dade College, and University of Miami to get shots in arms.

Students who are Florida residents, as well as out-of-state and international students, are now allowed to sign up for a COVID vaccine appointment via Jackson Health’s online portal.

Students who are not Florida residents will be required to show a valid student ID, along with a driver’s license or passport.

Jackson Health is administering the Pfizer vaccine at three locations; Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center, Jackson South Medical Center, and North Dade Health Center.

Since beginning its public vaccination program in January, Jackson Health has forged partnerships with houses of worship, non-profits, community groups, Miami-Dade schools, fire departments, and law enforcement agencies to help get their members vaccinated.

Their focus on reaching people in historically underserved communities has been successful, with more than 50,000 people vaccinated through this outreach effort.

Overall, in the last four months, Jackson Health has vaccinated more than 160,000 people at their three vaccination sites and administered nearly 289,000 total shots.