WASHINGTON (CBS) — The memorial service for slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans was held at the United States Capitol Tuesday morning with lawmakers and President Biden in attendance. During a speech delivered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Evans’ daughter accidentally dropped her model of the U.S. Capitol building on the floor. Without hesitation, President Biden got up from his seat, picked up the toy and handed it back to Evans’ daughter.

The touching moment drew laughter from the family and from Speaker Pelosi who addressed the moment as it happened. “A greater compliment does no one have than the President of the United States looking after your toys,” Pelosi said.