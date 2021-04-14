MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some of South Florida’s biggest vaccination sites ready to handle an influx of people who planned on getting the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration recommended on Tuesday that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine after six reported US cases of a “rare and severe” type of blood clot.

Later in the morning, Governor Ron DeSantis said the state would abide by the federal recommendation and pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccination site at Hard Rock Stadium said they able to meet increased demand for vaccines. The state-run site, in partnership with AshBritt-IEM Health, offers first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. No appointments are needed.

The site is vaccinating those 18 and older. Teens 16 and 17 must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian with consent form.

“You also must have a birth certificate or legal documentation to show that you are the parent and you must show identification of the child,” said spokesman Mike Jachles.

The parent or guardian must remain in the vehicle with the teen the entire time on site.

Seasonal residents seeking a vaccination must provide a copy of two of the following that shows proof of residential address:

A deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet, or residential rental or lease agreement.

One proof of residential address from the season resident’s parent, step-parent or legal guardian, or another person with whom the seasonal resident resides and a statement from the person with whom the seasonal resident resides stating that the seasonal resident does reside with him or her.

A utility hook-up or work order dated within 60 days before registration.

A utility bill, not more than 2 months old.

Mail from a financial institution, including checking, savings, or investment account statements, not more than 2 months old.

Mail from a federal, state, county, or municipal government agency, not more than 2 months old.

At the FEMA-supported, state run site at Miami Dade College North, only second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being given.

On Tuesday, the site administered 2,994 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 134 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before they were ordered to pause. Tuesday was the last day for the two spoke sites at Hadley Park in Liberty City and in Cutler Bay.

Anyone needing their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can go to the Miami Dade College North Campus. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those seeking their second dose must bring CDC Shot Card and Florida ID.

Broward Health said they are also ready to help those affected by the Johnson & Johnson pause.

Those seeking a shot can call (954) 756-6500 to register for an appointment, many of which are available the same day and throughout the week. People can also visit BrowardHealth.org and fill out the online request form.

Broward Health’s vaccination sites have virtually no wait time, as patients are typically in and out in 45 minutes, including observation. They are currently vaccinating up to 2,000 people daily.

Anyone 16 years of age or older is eligible to receive the vaccine. Vaccinations are by appointment only.

At Publix pharmacies, a main distributor of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, residents can go to Publix.com/Covidvaccine to schedule an appointment for the Moderna vaccine

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines continue to be administered in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties to those 18 and up. They are available at these locations. Those 16 and 17 up can only get the Pfizer vaccine.