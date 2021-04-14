MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday, April 22 is Earth Day. For the past 50 years, Earth Day has been celebrated by billions of people around the globe, to join together in promoting awareness for the health of our environment.

That includes saving our sea life. That’s the mission of the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, which is always looking for ways to raise awareness about human-caused dangers that sea turtles face.

The Turtle Hospital treats an average of 100 sea turtles per year. These turtles have been hit by boats, entangled in fishing gear, disoriented by lighting near their nesting beaches, or sickened by pollution or ingested trash. All of these dangers can be prevented by simply acting responsibly toward the environment. But many people are unaware of how their actions affect sea turtles and the Turtle Hospital continues to work to change that, not only on Earth Day but every day.

Remember, this year’s Earth Day message is, “As the world returns to normal, we can’t go back to business as usual.”