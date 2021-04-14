MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing elderly person.
Craig Arthur Werley, 70 years old, was last seen in the 7900 Block of SW 119 Road.
Police say Werley left his residence on foot.
Werley may be in need of services.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact CrimeStopper at (305) 471-8477.