MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are under arrest after police say they were caught stealing mail at an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade.
It took place at the Sunset Bay Apartments in the 10000 block of SW 224th Street.READ MORE: Haiti Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe Resigns Amid Violence, Political Strife
A witness saw the two individuals by the mailboxes and called police.READ MORE: Missing Miami-Dade Elderly Man Craig Arthur Werley Found
Once police arrived they found two people with approximately 100 pieces of mail in their possession.
“I saw them park.. they parked for a while. They went towards the mailboxes behind me and started loading up mail and packages,” said a witness.MORE NEWS: Pause In Johnson & Johnson's COVID Shot Could Create More Hesitancy Among Unvaccinated Americans
Residents can reach out to the United States Postal Service if they believe they have been a victim in this crime.