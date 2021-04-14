MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mixed bag of temperatures Wednesday morning with mostly low 70s closer to the coast in Broward and Miami-Dade and low to mid 60s inland.

We will stay dry throughout the day with plenty of sunshine. Warm and breezy in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday night will be pleasant with lows in the low 70s and upper 60s.

High pressure will stay in control the over next few days and the dry air will keep the rain chance low through late week and even most of the weekend.

We will warm up with highs in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday. It will be hot and humid Saturday and Sunday with highs soaring to 90 degrees. Models indicate the deepest moisture will likely stay to our north this weekend but on Sunday some of that moisture will start to move in and increase our rain chance late Sunday into Monday.