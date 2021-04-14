WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new survey ranking best and worst states in the country puts Florida towards the top of the list.

According to the survey by YouGov.com, Florida ranked 6th in a list of “All U.S. states ranked from best to worst, according to Americans.”

The method of their survey?

“We asked people to choose the better of two states in a series of head-to-head matchups. States are rated based on their ‘win percentage,’ that is: how often that state won the head-to-head matchup when it was one of the two states shown,’” the authors wrote on the website. Some 1,211 people participated in the survey.

Florida came in with a 61% “win percentage,” along with North Carolina and Nevada.

The top states, according to the survey, are Hawaii, Colorado and Virginia.

The bottom five on the list are Arkansas, New Jersey, Mississippi, Alabama and the District of Columbia.

