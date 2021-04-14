MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 6,772 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
That brings the total to 2,141,686 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: Unemployment System Changes Go To Full Florida House
There were 45 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,829.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.44% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.07%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,192 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 3 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands now at 5,996.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 464,557.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.87% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.26%.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Police Asking For Help In Finding Missing Man
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 806 new cases and 10 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,733.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 225,352 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.32% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.33%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 12 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,674 cases and 50 deaths.MORE NEWS: Zoo Miami Helps Discover A Brand New Spider Species In Miami
The single-day positivity rate was 6.42% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.75%.