By CBSMiami.com Team
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Vince Lago has beat out two other candidates to be the next mayor of Coral Gables.

Lago won the election with about 58% of the vote, well ahead of second place finisher Pat Keon.

There were also two races for seats on the Coral Gables City Commission.

However, no candidate in either race received 50% of the vote, so runoffs will be held in two weeks.

The big debate in the Gables for the last few years now has been about development in the downtown area.

Some think it’s growing too quickly and getting too congested.

For the full results, click here.

