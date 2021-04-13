  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Lissette Gonzalez
By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool, comfortable start Tuesday morning with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade. The Keys saw the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll enjoy dry weather, less humidity, and mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday night lows will fall to the upper 60s under mostly clear skies. With light winds overnight some patchy fog may develop.

Wednesday we continue to enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

Late week we warm up. Lows will be milder in the low 70s and highs in the upper 80s. This weekend will feel more like Summer with highs climbing to the low 90s. The rain chance increases late week into the weekend due to more moisture around. Showers and some storms possible Saturday and Sunday.

