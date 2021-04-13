MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday, Miami police released new footage of 23-year-old Angela Morrisey.

The video captured her at a Marathon gas station in Hialeah the night after she was reported missing.

Earlier Friday, her mother was at the Miami Police Department’s headquarters pleading for the public’s help.

“I don’t care where you are… I will come and find you, and pick you up, and take you home. This is my daughter’s picture, and there are flyers circulating. But I’m just asking again, anyone that has seen my daughter or knows of her whereabouts. Please get in touch with me.”

Investigators say she was with her boyfriend nearly two weeks ago, at Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami waiting for a boat tour.

He told police she went to the bathroom and never came back.

Morrisey was last seen at the Bayside Market Place in downtown Miami on March 28.

Officials say Morrissey was here on vacation with her boyfriend, Amir El-Badry.

He said the two were waiting in line for a boat tour when she went to use the bathroom and hasn’t been seen ever since.

“I’m hurting in my soul wondering where my daughter is,” said Darnella Melancon, Morrisey’s mother. “I have her two daughters here, my granddaughters, and they’ve been asking for her every day. ‘Mommy, where’s mommy? When can mommy come? We want to talk to mommy.’ And it’s hard because I don’t really know what words to really say.”

Melancon said when her daughter first got to Miami they had been texting every day, but all of that stopped last Sunday.

She said El-Badry claims Morrisey pretty much vanished. But Melancon said there have been inconsistencies in his statements.

“I continued to ask him because I was like these details don’t make sense. So, I was asking questions about this and that, and he would be like wait a minute that’s what I said. So, I believe the police agreed that there were too many inconsistences,” she said. “So, today, they did have him do a recorded interview and I still haven’t heard from my daughter at the end of the day.”

Morrisey, who is Native American, stands 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighing around 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.