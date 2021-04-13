MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Back in February, Miami-Dade corrections officer Kedson Julmiste was involved in a car accident that left him paralyzed from the chest down.
Officer Julmiste's sister said that on February 28, 2021, Kedson was on his way to work when he was involved in a head-on collision with a driver who had made an illegal u-turn.
Trarmile Julmiste says the accident "devastated our family and his 5 years old daughter."
She set up a gofundme page to help cover his medical expenses.
On Tuesday, family, friends, and colleagues gathered to welcome him back home.
CBS4 photojournalist Peter Miranda covered his emotional homecoming.