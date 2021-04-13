MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will kick off its second MLS season with a matchup 13 months in the making against the LA Galaxy.

The team will host its first match of the 2021 MLS season at the newly named DRV PNK Stadium in front of a limited capacity of fans this Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m.

The last game against the LA Galaxy was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, Phil Neville is at the helm for the first time in a competitive match since being named the team’s head coach in January.

The match, which is sold out, will be just the third in which Inter Miami fans will be permitted to attend at home. The Club has won the previous two games, defeating Orlando City 2-1 on Oct. 24, 2020, and FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Decision Day.

This matchup could feature the reunion of former teammates and rivals – Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain, Neville, Rodolfo Pizarro, Ryan Shawcross and LA Galaxy’s Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, Giovani dos Santos and Victor Vázquez.

In addition, Inter Miami owner and President of Soccer Operations David Beckham played for the LA Galaxy for six seasons.

Eleven players may be eligible to make their Inter Miami debuts on Sunday including George Acosta, Edison Azcona, Drake Callender, Dylan Castanheira, Gregore de Magalhães da Silva, Joevin Jones, Kelvin Leerdam, Josh Penn, Patrick Seagrist, Ryan Shawcross and Felipe Valencia.

In 2020, Inter Miami became just the seventh MLS franchise to make the MLS Cup Playoffs in its expansion season.