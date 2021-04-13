MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Goodtime Hotel is about to officially open its doors on Miami Beach’s Washington Avenue and it promises nothing but ‘happiness’ to its guests.

The 266-room hotel on 6th Street also promises an escapist, transportive atmosphere through its reimagined Art Deco aesthetic.

Its website says, “The Goodtime hotel is a collection of experiences linked by a commitment to create emotional good.”

Developers say the project is about more than just fun. It is also about changing the way people think about Miami Beach.

Developers teamed up with world-famous producer and artist Pharrell Williams and nightlife king Dave Grutman and what came out of it is a resort you can only find in South Florida.

“My first hotel needed to break the mold,” says David Grutman. “I wanted to provide the 360-degree Groot Hospitality experience that our other venues are known for, but I also wanted to add more. This is about providing a getaway within a town that’s already known as a vacation spot. When you arrive at the hotel, and walk through our doors, it becomes a full on experience. When you’re at the Goodtime, we want you to feel like your worries and anxieties have been left outside.”

“We want The Goodtime Hotel to impart a feeling of both revitalization and that rare, exciting thrill that takes over when you discover something special,” says Williams. “It’s that adrenaline-fueled sensation of entering a whole new setting and a whole new mindset. This place will provide a natural good time, for all who come through.”

Happiness is the name of the game at the newest hotel.

“They want a place to eat and drink and have a good moment, but man… come get in the pool. Come stay overnight. Come into our world,” added Williams.

Williams is talking about opening up in a space that takes up one square block, between 6th and 7th on Washington Avenue.

The hotel boasts retail space, restaurants, and all the colors, and the flare Miami Beach is known for worldwide.

“You’re going to come in from the street and sort of immediately be transported. You walk down this beautiful triple-height corridor down to where you step into the lobby and you’re surrounded by this exotic hand-painted mural,” said Williams.

The colors feel like something out of ‘Miami Vice,’ with lots of pinks and greens, and the rooms are designed to make you want to be outside.

“They’re very much about having everything you need right at your fingertips, but really nothing more. The rooms are intentionally small because it’s really about being outside. About being outside celebrating,” Williams added.

Hotel guests will also be able to celebrate on a luxurious pool deck, high above Washington Avenue.

“Everything is elevated here. There’s almost an acre of pool club up in the sky.”

But why Miami Beach? The answer is simple.

Miami Beach has been a very unique destination for a long time.

“It’s becoming a real destination hot spot. I think 10 or so years ago it was much more of a boom or bust type city. As Miami has matured, the pandemic, I think has sped up that maturity. It’s become a gateway 24/7 city.”

And as for the hotel’s name, Williams says, “You know what? We need to change the narrative. And we need to change the narrative of what we are going to be doing in this space. So, I think Goodtime. But one word, not two. And I think it made so much sense.”

The Goodtime hotel is already getting a lot of attention around the country, with profiles published on Ocean Drive Magazine, People Magazine, and Architectural Digest.

The hotel officially opens its doors to guests on Thursday.

Click here to learn more about the hotel.