  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:high school sports, Local TV, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Amid a long-running legal battle, the Florida House appears poised to pass a bill that would allow high-school speakers to offer remarks, including prayers, over public-address systems before athletic championship games.

The House on Tuesday took up the bill (HB 1027), sponsored by Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona, and positioned it for a vote.

READ MORE: Vince Lago Wins Coral Gables Mayoral Race

The measure comes during a lawsuit over a decision by the Florida High School Athletic Association in 2016 to block Cambridge Christian School of Tampa from offering a prayer over the public-address system before a football championship game at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

The school filed a federal lawsuit that contends the decision violated its First Amendment rights.

The athletic association has argued that allowing a prayer over the loudspeaker would have been viewed as “government speech.”

READ MORE: 'Victims Of Communism Day' Teed Up In Florida House

Under questions from Democrats, Barnaby said the bill would leave decisions up to schools about speakers and vetting remarks.

“There’s nothing in this bill that says this is a two-minute prayer,” he said.

But Rep. Christopher Benjamin, D-Miami Gardens, asked how a prayer would not be considered “government sponsored.”

A Senate version of the bill (SB 880) has not moved forward in committees.

MORE NEWS: Road To Reopening: Miami-Dade, Broward Public Schools Planning 100% In-Person Instruction In The Fall

(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

CBSMiami.com Team