FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – FBI agents raided a home in Hollywood on Tuesday morning.
CBS4 saw agents walking in and out of the home at 1624 South 24th Avenue with brown paper bags.
Agents also took pictures of a white car parked in the driveway. They then removed all contents from the trunk, including a black stroller.
Across the street, the family who lives in the home spoke with an agent. They were allowed to return to it once the agents had finished.
The FBI remained tight-lipped about what they were investigating. They would only say they were conducting a court ordered law enforcement activity in the vicinity.