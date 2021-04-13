MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 9,068 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
That brings the total to 2,134,914 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were 64 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,784.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.16% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 2,324 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 13 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands now at 5,993.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 463,365.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.76% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.23%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 1,190 new cases and 2 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,723.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 224,546 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.25% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.33%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 20 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
In Monroe, there were 20 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County's overall totals are 6,662 cases and 50 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.64% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.17%.