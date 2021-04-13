MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The sights and sounds of America’s freedoms are coming to Miami Beach for Memorial Day weekend.

The Hyundai Air and Sea Show an up-close look at the might of the American military on the weekend and holiday set aside to honor those who protect the nation’s freedoms.

Air & Sea Show Producer Mickey Markoff says, “what makes our show exceptional is that it’s an operational show. We are going to be doing a full-blown special operations invasion of the beach.”

All five branches of the u.S. Military showcasing the latest in technology will be participating. Also, flight demonstration teams that have thrilled crowds worldwide will also be taking part.

All this on Miami Beach in the midst of a pandemic.

“We are working diligently to be COVID responsible. So, we have altered the event sites and we now have the Umbrella Club and the Cabana Club, all places where you can be socially distant and have a great view of the show,” Markoff says.

There is also the preferred seating area that is on the center of the beach. It is not as pricey as the Umbrella Club and Cabana Club locations.

“That’s a great place to be where the public announcer is right at the landing zone, where the parachute teams will be landing,” adds Markoff.

If you are interested in going to this year’s show, the prices are as follows:

For those close-up, socially distant views between 10th and 14th Streets:

The Cabana Club seating for ten people will run you $2,500 for one day and $5,000 for both days.

The Umbrella Club rental and show blanket will run you $300 for six tickets for one day or $550 for both days.

The preferred seating for one day will run you $35 for a single ticket or $65 both days.

The Air and Sea Show was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

This is a big event comeback for Miami Beach, which has been dealing with the COVID economic impact and surging groups of party-goers during spring break and is facing memorial day which brings big crowds looking for good times and not necessarily an Air and Sea Show whose promoters hope, “to bring back the true spirit of Memorial Day and what we are doing is saying thank you to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of all of our freedoms,” adds Markoff.

Organizers said that ticket prices are expected to change, as we get closer tot he actual event.

Click here to learn more about the show and ticket info.