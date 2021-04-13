FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The pandemic has impacted everyone in some way over the last year.

For school students in Broward, it’s been a roller coaster ride.

In March 2020, students had to transition from a classroom setting to an online classroom.

This school year, some students returned to the classroom setting but many opted to continue learning online.

When the new school year begins in the fall of 2021, Broward School Superintendent Robert Runcie said the plan is to have all students back in the classroom.

“Broward County Public Schools will open the 2021-22 school year, with 100% in-person, traditional face-to-face instruction at all schools this fall, there will be no blended hybrid remote learning,” said Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie at a recent school board workshop.

For students and families who want that option, the superintendent said the Broward Virtual School is available, as it has been for the last 20 years.

Runcie said it’s vital to resume in-person instruction at schools.

“My recommendation is, in large part based on our experiences this past year, which have highlighted the academic, social, and emotional challenges that many of our students have had with the remote learning. We know some certainly have been successful, but there have been many, that it’s certainly been a big challenge,” he said.

The superintendent said a second factor influencing his recommendation is the rollout of vaccines.

“The availability of the vaccine for teachers and staff, which will be further buttressed by recent announcements that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to young people from ages 12 and beyond. So we look forward to that,” he said.

Runcie said if the school board approves, he would like to share that information more formally with families in the coming weeks.