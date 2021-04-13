MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead and two others were hospitalized on Tuesday afternoon following a shooting near a Home Depot in Hialeah Gardens.
Police said it happened at around 2 p.m. in the area along NW 138 Street and 107 Avenue.
A yellow tarp covered a body in the middle of the road as two others had to be transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Images from Chopper 4 showed several rescue and police units in the area.
Police did not say what may have led to the shooting or if they were looking for any suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.