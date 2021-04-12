MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There is now a tentative schedule available for in-person high school graduation ceremonies in Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced on Friday that the class of 2021 will be able to have in-person commencement ceremonies.

The tentative schedule shows those ceremonies will take place from June 1 through June 9 at nine different venues including the Miami-Dade County Fair Exposition Center and the Ocean Bank Convocation Center on FIU’s main campus.

Tentative graduation schedule for @MDCPS' Class of 2021. Health & safety protocols will be presented to the Medical & Health Task Force for input. Final schedule and protocols will be provided to all high schools for dissemination to students and families shortly thereafter. pic.twitter.com/pmfVvJKejJ — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) April 11, 2021

“Health & safety protocols will be presented to the Medical & Health Task Force for input. Final schedule and protocols will be provided to all high schools for dissemination to students and families shortly thereafter,” Carvalho posted on Twitter.

In Miami-Dade, there are 25,000 seniors at more than 60 high schools.

Broward County Public Schools will also hold in-person ceremonies for the class of 2021.

Those students will receive their hard-earned diplomas between June 4 and 10.

The graduations will be modified to allow for appropriate safety precautions.

Click here for graduation schedule in Broward County.