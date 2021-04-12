WATCH LIVEGov. Ron DeSantis Holds Roundtable with Public Health Experts
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Lisa Cilli
Filed Under:Alberto Carvalho, Graduation, Local TV, Miami Dade Public Schools, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There is now a tentative schedule available for in-person high school graduation ceremonies in Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced on Friday that the class of 2021 will be able to have in-person commencement ceremonies.

READ MORE: 'Undersized Dog With Oversized Heart': Miami Beach PD K9 Rocky Retires After Years Of Loyal Service

The tentative schedule shows those ceremonies will take place from June 1 through June 9 at nine  different venues including the Miami-Dade County Fair Exposition Center and the Ocean Bank Convocation Center on FIU’s main campus.

“Health & safety protocols will be presented to the Medical & Health Task Force for input. Final schedule and protocols will be provided to all high schools for dissemination to students and families shortly thereafter,” Carvalho posted on Twitter.

READ MORE: Miami Weather: Warm With Spotty Storms In The Afternoon

In Miami-Dade, there are 25,000 seniors at more than 60 high schools.

Broward County Public Schools will also hold in-person ceremonies for the class of 2021.

Those students will receive their hard-earned diplomas between June 4 and 10.

The graduations will be modified to allow for appropriate safety precautions.

Click here for graduation schedule in Broward County.

MORE NEWS: Three-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Homestead

 