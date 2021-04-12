MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sylvester Stallone’s publicist is shooting down reports that the actor has joined Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach.
Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Sylvester Stallone had become a member of President Donald Trump's private club in Palm Beach. Stallone's publicist Michelle Bega made the following statement about the recent reports.
"Contrary to media reports and rumors, Sylvester Stallone is officially not a member of the Mar-a-Lago Club," Michelle Bega said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. "He did not join the organization, he did not pay initiation dues."
According to Bega, Stallone just attended an event at Mar-a-Lago and that was mistaken as him becoming a member at the private club.
Stallone has also been in the news this month because it was just announced that he won’t be in “Creed III.” The film is set to hit theaters next Thanksgiving.