MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rocky is now a member of Mar-a-Lago.

According to reports, Sylvester Stallone is now a member of President Donald Trump’s private club in Palm Beach. The 74-year-old actor had previously been a guest at the club and also recently purchased a $35 million home near the club in Palm Beach. The star of “Rocky” was reportedly seen recently posing for photos with guests, all holding up fists in a boxing pose.

Stallone has also been in the news this month because it was just announced that he won’t be in “Creed III.” The film is set to hit theaters next Thanksgiving. Earlier this month, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle bought a mansion about 20 miles from the Mar-a-Lago compound where former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are living.

President Trump delivered a speech a Mar-a-Lago this past weekend in front of Republican donors where he talked on a number of topics ranging from the state of the GOP, Congress, Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell and President Joe Biden.