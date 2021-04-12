MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a stormy Sunday, the rain continued overnight as showers and storms moved across parts of South Florida into early Monday morning.
The worst weather has been across the Keys with lightning and heavy downpours. But there were storms that swept in across parts of Broward as well. Some areas have had nearly half an inch of rain since midnight.
Throughout the day we remain unsettled with deep tropical moisture lingering south of a front that will move in later. Highs climb to the low 80s under partly sunny skies. Another round of rain is likely in the afternoon with the potential for scattered showers and storms.
Monday we will gradually clear and dry out with lows falling to the upper 60s.
Over the next few days, high pressure will provide a drier, more stable atmosphere. We will enjoy warm sunshine with highs in the mid-80s through late week. Friday the chance for spotty showers will increase.
It will be warmer this weekend with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.