MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach Police Department K9 is enjoying his first day of retirement on Monday.
K9 Officer Rocky joined the force when he was 18 months old. At age 11, he completed his final shift on Sunday night.
The police department says Rocky worked hard for our community, apprehending dangerous criminals, and conducting countless bomb sweeps.
So now, no more ruff days for Rocky who gets to enjoy his time at home with his handler, MBPD Sgt. Alex Llaneras.
ENJOY RETIREMENT K-9 ROCKY! "I will truly miss working alongside my partner Rocky, but now he can enjoy the life of a full-time pet. He is an undersized dog that has an oversized heart," said Sergeant Alex Llaneras. #YourMBPD
Sgt. Llaneras, meantime, says he will miss having Rocky by his side on the job but is happy he can now enjoy life as a full time pet.
