MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Stormy weather to our north on Sunday caused dozens of flights to be delayed or canceled at South Florida’s airports and those delays and cancelations continued into Monday.

The delays were a domino effect from Sunday’s cancellations.

At Miami Internationa Airport, 70 flights were delayed and 142 were canceled on Sunday.

As of Monday morning, 10 arrivals and three departures had been canceled. Those numbers may increase throughout the day.

At Miami International, Alexandra Martins has been trying to get back to New Jersey since her flight was canceled on Sunday.

“It was mayhem with the storm last night. We got to the airport at 7:30 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. flight. We got on the airplane, they stopped the airplane and made us come back to the gates. They delayed us three times and on the fourth time, they canceled it. We waited in line four hours to rebook and they had nothing for us until Tuesday. Then they had us on stand-by to go to Charlotte, North Carolina and then we were able to get tickets to go to JFK (airport) today. So now we are going to go to JFK and I have no idea where my bags are,” said said.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 44 departures were delayed and 14 were canceled on Monday. It’s unclear if they were all weather-related. No figures were available for Sunday.

Zena Abro and her family are trying to get back to Detroit. She said dozens of her friends were at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International on Sunday when the stormy weather derailed their travel plans.

“They were here for like nine hours, sitting in the airport, kids were sleeping on the floor. They didn’t tell anybody until hours later their flights were delayed and then they canceled everything. Everyone had to leave and they are not paying people back for anything. It was a mess,” she said.

Those traveling are urged to check with their airline before going to the airport.