MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida man is facing charges that he killed his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, telling detectives he struck the child for urinating on the couch, officials said Saturday.

Lakeland Police charged Alegray Jones, 30, with aggravated manslaughter of a child for the boy’s death.

According to a police press release, the boy’s mother had left him with Jones as she went to work. Early Friday, Jones texted the woman, telling her the boy was not responding to his attempts to wake him. The woman rushed home and 911 was contacted. The boy was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Detectives said the boy had numerous visible injuries and an autopsy showed he died of blunt force injuries. They said that when they confronted Jones, he told them he had become aggravated with the boy for urinating on the couch and struck him numerous times, knocking him out. Jones was arrested.

The names of the boy and his mother were not released.

Jail and court records were not updated Saturday and it could not be determined if Jones has an attorney.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)