MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 1,613 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
That brings the total to 2,125,846 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: Florida Policing Changes Stalled As Legislative Session Winds Down
There were 35 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,720.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.85% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 388 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and -1 newly reported deaths.
The death toll was adjusted to show 5,980, one death less than reported on Sunday, April 11.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 461,041.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.26% while the 14-day positivity rate was 9%.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming Your Way?
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 204 new cases and 1 additional death.
The death toll stands at 2,721.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 223,356 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.26% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.48%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were no newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,642 cases and 50 deaths.MORE NEWS: 30,000 Florida Keys Customers Lose Power After Sailboat Gets Stuck In Transmission Lines
The single-day positivity rate was 5.60% while the 14-day positivity rate was 1.39%.