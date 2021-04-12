MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 1,613 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

That brings the total to 2,125,846 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 35 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,720.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.85% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 388 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and -1 newly reported deaths.

The death toll was adjusted to show 5,980, one death less than reported on Sunday, April 11.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 461,041.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.26% while the 14-day positivity rate was 9%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 204 new cases and 1 additional death.

The death toll stands at 2,721.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 223,356 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.26% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.48%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were no newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,642 cases and 50 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.60% while the 14-day positivity rate was 1.39%.