MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices are averaging 1-cent less than this time a week ago. The state average is now $2.84 per gallon.

Florida’s average price for gasoline has declined for nearly three consecutive weeks. However, the state average inched up by a penny over the weekend.

Florida drivers are now paying 7 cents less than the highest price (so far) this year of $2.91 per gallon – recorded on March 21, 2021.

“The downward trend at the pump appears to have stalled out for now,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s possible that strong springtime gasoline demand is helping to keep a floor on falling prices. However, current fundamentals point toward additional declines in the near future. Retail prices have not fully adjusted to recent drops in the wholesale price of gasoline. Meanwhile, market speculators remain worried about global demand, amid reports of lockdowns in Europe and surging cases of COVID-19 in Brazil and India.”

Florida drivers are paying nearly a dollar more per gallon, compared to this time last year, when the pandemic crippled global and domestic fuel demand. Compared to more traditional years, today’s gas price average is 4 cents more than the 2019 high, and nearly 8 cents less than the highest price of 2018.

Regional Prices