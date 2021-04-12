KEY WEST (CBSMiami/AP) — A major power outage in the lower Florida Keys is being blamed on a sailboat which got stuck in transmission lines on Monday morning, officials said.

The electricity went out for about 30,000 customers shortly before 9:30 a.m., Julio Torrado, spokesman for Keys Energy Services, told the Miami Herald.

The company said in a Facebook post that the sailboat got stuck about a half mile from the north end of the Seven Mile Bridge.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a Marathon Fire Rescue crew was removing people from the sailboat about 10:30 a.m. Monday. It was unknown whether there were any injuries to those on the sailboat.

Once the sailboat is removed, the power can be restored.

A similar incident involving a sailboat hitting transmission lines next to the Seven Mile Bridge happened in October 2018, the newspaper reported. That incident also knocking out power to about 30,000 homes.

