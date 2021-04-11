MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The race to vaccinate South Florida pushed on Saturday morning with a “second dose” event focused on communities in need.

The South Miami Children’s Clinic welcomed recipients of the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

Doctors put an emphasis on getting the now fully vaccinated people to spread the word to others as ambassadors.

To help do just that, they gave out masks and bumper stickers with messaging in English, Spanish, Creole and Jamaican Patois.

“Today everyone will get their second Pfizer vaccine. And within two weeks they’ll be fully immunized,” said Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott. “And the message for me is, you know, for all the people here, is to now get family, friends, coworkers, whoever is still hesitant about getting this vaccine or fearful, to spread the message that this is our best hope to end this pandemic.”

The tagline on those masks and stickers is a simple one: “I trust this vaccine more than this virus.”